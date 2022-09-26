People using the Pyms Lane tip may face “proof of address” checks in future under new plans by Cheshire East Council.

There will also be ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) in place after the council announced a new contract for the running of its household waste recycling centres.

Pyms Lane in Crewe is one of seven household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) across the borough used by residents.

Under the new agreement, there will be address checks, number plate checks and a new “reuse shop”.

The council also says there will be greater access for local traders, to discourage fly-tipping, and new facilities for recycling mattresses.

But when asked how proof of address checks would work, a CEC spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, it is a little too early to be able to answer these questions at this stage. Further details will be developed and shared prior to the commencement of the contract.”

The new contract – for at least five years – will be managed by the council’s wholly-owned environmental services company, Ansa.

They say the introduction of automatic number plate recognition and proof of address checks at each site will bring the sites in line with neighbouring authorities.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s Environment and communities committee, said: “The borough’s HWRCs are open seven days per week and deal with 30,000 tonnes of material per year, through 15,000 visits per week.

“The new contract allows us to continue offering the core services at our seven sites, and be able to carry out essential maintenance and site improvement works.

“The council has also worked closely with Ansa to provide opportunities to further the council’s corporate objectives to reduce overall levels of waste and provide more opportunities for waste to be reused or recycled.”

Two reuse shops, initially at Crewe and Macclesfield, will also be created and reuse facilities at all other sites will be improved.

The shops will allow items such as tables and chairs disposed of at the sites and still in a good condition to be displayed and sold on.

The contract also includes the option for a weekly, mobile pop-up household waste service for rural areas and areas where car use is low.

A report on the new contract will be presented to the council’s Environment and communities committee on September 29.

Councillors will be asked to approve recommendations that authority is delegated to implement the new contract and introduce new services as and when they can be afforded.