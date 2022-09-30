A college mentor from Nantwich has been recognised at a glittering awards to celebrate dyslexic people and those who support them.

Katie Frimston, a teaching and learning support mentor at Reaseheath College, received the Excellent Educator trophy at the national Dyslexia Awards.

Winners from as far afield as Scotland and Northumbria also picked up awards.

The ceremony was held at the Enginuity interactive museum in Coalbrookdale with about 100 guests present, and many more watching on live streams from around the country.

Katie was recognised by judges for her ‘positive influence’ in helping students to fulfil their goals and ambitions.

Judges said: “The support for Katie from her students shows what an exceptional educator she is.

“She has clearly been a positive influence, helping students to achieve things they never thought they could.”

Receiving the award, Katie said being dyslexic herself made it easier to understand some of the struggles her students faced on a day-to-day basis.

“I know how hard it can be from my own personal experiences.

“It’s only when you get the right support that you can begin to recognise your own potential and realise that it’s okay to be different.

“We still need to be more open about dyslexia, get rid of the stigma that surrounds it and shout about the achievements of dyslexic people which is why the Dyslexia Awards is such a fantastic event.

“To know that people have gone out of their way to nominate me for this award is amazing. It means the absolute world to me.”

Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE said the celebration event was a huge success.

She said: “All nine awards were open to nominations from right across the UK, and the judges were overjoyed with the quality of entries in all sections.

“It is fabulous to hear so many stories of dyslexic people putting their stamp on the world, as well as the heart-warming stories of the tutors, teachers and support staff who empower and encourage success.

“Dyslexics can and do achieve wonderful things and it is really important that we have educators like Katie who empower, encourage and see strengths, skills and potential.

“I am so pleased she has been recognised by the judges for the support she provides to students.”

The Dyslexia Awards showcase the diverse skills and strengths of dyslexic people and recognise those supporting them.

For more information about the Dyslexia Awards visit https://theddc.org.uk/dyslexiaawards/

(Pic: Katie Frimston and award sponsor Rob Udakis from Vaikai Web Design)