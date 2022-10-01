FEATURE: Which is worse? Mental Illness or the Waiting List?

According to Mind, the mental health charity, around one in six of us report mental health issues every week.

These include common problems like anxiety and depression.

For certain disorders, like OCD and panic disorder, the rate falls to around one in a hundred people.

One of the first steps to getting better is seeking help

If you’re suffering from troubles with your mental health, then often your first step toward recovery is to seek an intervention from a trained professional.

However, all too often this support is difficult to obtain.

When the Guardian interviewed several patients in the UK about their experiences with mental health services, some of the responses were telling.

One interviewee reported that she was unable to obtain a consistent level of care because her personal circumstances kept forcing her to move around.

Since waiting times vary so dramatically between boroughs in London, the wrong move might easily mean a delay of a year or more.

The waiting list can be damaging

Of course, the process of waiting for treatment might enact a psychological toll of its own.

You might feel that treatment will never arrive, or that you’ll be left disappointed when it finally does.

And the lack of capacity in mental health services can push many into crisis, which ends up costing the taxpayer more in the long term.

According to the Royal College of Psychiatrists, around two-fifths of patients waiting for treatment end up contacting the emergency services, while one in nine end up in an A&E department.

If you’re left on the waiting list for a long time, and you suffer harm as a result, then you could be entitled to compensation for medical negligence.

A specialised solicitor will be able to pursue your case, often on a no-win, no-fee basis.

The demand for access to mental well-being services

The number of referrals to mental health services among children and young people has risen substantially since the beginning of lockdown in March 2020.

It’s more than doubled from just under 30,000 referrals to just over 60,000. There are a number of factors at play here.

The lack of social environment, an abundance of screen time, and lack of access to quality food are all contributors.

The rate of eating disorders in particular has skyrocketed – which is sure to have broader consequences.

What is the solution?

NHS England last year set out a number of measures designed to improve patient access to care.

These include five different waiting time guarantees and prioritisation for patients requiring urgent care.

Specialised services for mental health patients who end up in A&E could also be established at sites across the country.