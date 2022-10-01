Nantwich Players to stage Alan Bennett’s “Habeas Corpus”

Nantwich Players are to present multi-award-winning playwright Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus in their next production this month.

This farcical comedy is a guaranteed good night out, and the Players will be staging shows across eight days between October 21-29.

Bennett’s classic comedy of ill-manners, mistaken identity, and mismanaged lust creates a satire that will leave you in fits of laughter.

Set in and around the Wicksteeds’ house in Hove, the staff and residents become consumed in a merry-go-round of lust and frustration.

Through this escapade of carnal encounters, one motto holds fast: “He whose lust lasts, lasts longest.”

It has been directed by Nantwich Players’ artistic director Garth Jones.

The cast includes familiar faces who cannot wait to entertain you.

Performances at the theatre in Love Lane, Nantwich will be at 7.45pm on 21st – 29th October.

Tickets are priced at £10 and will be on sale from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

Priority tickets for VIP Supporters are also on sale.

To find out more about becoming a VIP Supporter visit www.nantwichplayers.com/membership/