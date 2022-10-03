Crewe and Nantwich RUFC gave unbeaten league leaders Ludlow a run for their money at the Vagrants before falling to a 13-33 defeat.

In a much-changed team from the previous week’s heavy defeat at Hereford, Crewe were confident of an upset in front of a home crowd boosted by many of the 1997 Cheshire Plate finalists who had played at Twickenham.

And Crewe started the brighter of the two sides. For most of the first 40 minutes they were in full control.

An early penalty by Jimmy Creighton gave C&N an early 3-0 lead.

Shortly after, with advantage being played, a little chip over the Ludlow defence was gathered by Jacob, who put Joe Gammage into space who dotted down from 50 metres out to make it 10-0 to Crewe.

Creighton added another three as Crewe went 13-0 up and the crowd sniffed out a shock on the cards.

But Ludlow then scored a converted try in the corner after a good offload to bring the score to 13-7.

Just before half time, a yellow card was dished out for both sides for some handbags off the ball.

And Ludlow’s number 9 was also given a red card on the stroke of half time, which should have given Crewe momentum to go on and win.

But the turning point of the game came early in the second half.

A powerful piece of attacking rugby from C&N came to an end as they lost possession two yards from the Ludlow tryline.

The visitors then showed their class and with the wind behind their backs, they began to turn the screw and dominate.

Ludlow went on to have territorial domination throughout the rest of the second half.

And they turned pressure into points as they scored four further tries to run out deserved winners.

Crewe should take a lot from the first 40 minutes but fitness and a bit of discipline cost the home side.

Next week sees the 1st team travel to Wilmslow in the next fixture of the Cheshire Cup.

Crewe and Nantwich 2nds also played at home and were defeated 41-7 by a strong Leek second team.

And the Ladies first XV made the long journey to Sheffield where, despite a spirited display, they were defeated 41-0

(Report by Jim Creighton & Graham Jackson, pic by Pete Robinson)