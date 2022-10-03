Nantwich Town Council seeks new councillor to fill vacancy

Nantwich Town Council is looking to elect a new town councillor following the death of Cllr Philip Staley.

Cllr Staley represented the South Ward of the Town of Nantwich.

Because local elections in Mau 2023 are more than six months away, the council has to fill the vacancy rather than wait for those elections.

A spokesperson for the council said: “An election to fill the vacancy will be held if 10 electors for the said Electoral area give notice to the Returning Officer requesting such an election within 14 days (excluding Saturdays Sundays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Good Friday or a Bank Holiday) of the date of this notice (October 3).

“If no such notice is given, the Town Council will fill the vacancy by co-option.”

Nantwich Town Council has 12 councillors in total, split between the two main wards of Nantwich South and Nantwich North and West.

The current 11 councillors are a mix of Conservative and Independents.

You can find out more about the role of a town councillor at this link.

Residents can request an election in writing to the Returning Officer at the below address:

The Returning Officer

Cheshire East Council

Westfields

Middlewich Road

Sandbach

CW11 1HZ