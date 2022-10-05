Dear Editor,

In Cheshire East overall, 80% of robbery, 94% of burglary and 98% of bike and personal theft went unsolved over the last three years.

These are the worst performance figures in Cheshire EVER.

In Crewe SW and Wistaston, over the last three years (6/2019-5/2022), Cheshire Police failed to solve a SINGLE burglary.

Despite this the Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “Burglary has always been a priority for Cheshire Constabulary and as such

we will always respond in person when a person’s home is targeted.”

How can it be a priority when a whopping 94% of burglaries go undetected?

The Chief Constable also said “The Cheshire Constabulary is one of the top performing forces in the country in terms of detecting burglaries both in homes and businesses.”

If Cheshire Police is one of the top performing forces in the country in terms of detecting burglaries, then I dread to think what the rest of the country is like!

The Chief Constable is living in a fantasy world and is simply unwilling to recognise the appalling performance figures on detecting robbery, burglary and bike and personal theft.

If he can’t dramatically improve performance in these areas then he should be sacked and a Chief Constable appointed who can deliver on keeping us safe from robbery, burglary and theft, should be appointed.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First