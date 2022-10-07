Three men have been arrested by detectives in Crewe on suspicion of drug offences.

The men, aged 27, 29 and 44, were seen acting suspiciously in an alleyway on Flag Lane at around 3.30pm on Thursday (October 6).

They were then stopped and searched by officers – two on Rigg Street and the other on Dunwoody Way – where a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered leading to their arrests.

Further searches were carried out at properties on Samuel Street, Gresty Road and Walthall Street.

Drugs recovered were worth approximately £1,500 and around £4,000 in cash as well as mobile phones were also seized.

The man aged 44 was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and the other two men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They are all still in police custody for questioning.

The activity is believed to be linked to a county lines organised crime group.