Charity buys new Leighton Hospital digital kit to treat breast cancer

in Charity news / Health / Human Interest / News October 9, 2022
new digital breast cancer kit at Leighton Hospital

A new Tomosynthesis (Tomo) digital X-ray mammogram technology kit has been funded by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity for the Breast Care Unit at Leighton Hospital.

The £58,000 machine creates clear, 3-dimensional images of the breast, which helps early cancers and difficult to detect lesions to be identified.

The technology will also reduce the amount of unnecessary interventional procedures that are conducted.

3D images produced by the Tomo machine make it easier to decipher between potentially cancerous legions and normal/benign breast tissue, as well as providing improved visualisation for implants and dense tissue.

It means the number of false positive readings and unnecessary interventional procedures that patients experience, such as biopsies and further imaging, will be reduced.

The Tomo machine was funded by Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity’s Breast Care Fund, an ongoing fund that raises money for Leighton Hospital’s Breast Care Unit.

Dr Zatinahhayu Mohd-Isa, Consultant Radiologist for the Breast Care Unit at Leighton Hospital, said: “The Tomo machine can help patients to avoid several rounds of imagery that were previously required.

“It’s made a huge difference in improving patient care, and the overall patient journey for those referred to the Breast Care Unit.”

Denise Davies, Superintendent & Lead Radiographer for the Breast Care Unit at Leighton Hospital, added: “A huge thank you to everyone who supports the fantastic work of Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, the funding for our Tomo machine has changed lives and we’re so grateful to be able to provide an improved quality of care thanks to this brilliant piece of kit.”

Emma Robertson, Charity Manager at Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity said: “When the team told us about the Tomo machine and the difference it could make to patients we knew we wanted to help.

“Being able to fund high-tech clinical kit is one of our main objectives but it is always expensive!

“It’s only because of our amazing supporters that we’re able to do this so we want to thank everyone who has donated to our Breast Care Fund over the last few years.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To donate to the Breast Care Fund, visit https://mchcharity.org/donate-to-mid-cheshire-hospitals-charity/ and select general donation and enter Breast Care Fund as your chosen appeal.

To find out more about Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, visit mchcharity.org or email [email protected]

