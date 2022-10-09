Nantwich Museum to launch series of Autumn talks

Nantwich Museum is launching a series of five Autumn talks to take place in the museum’s Millennium Gallery.

Friday 4th November, 2pm:

‘A Story of Witchcraft – Nantwich and beyond’ – Ian Short

Magic and witchcraft have been part of life throughout human history, but the story has never been as dark as it was in the 16th and 17th centuries.

We’ll look at what happened and why, in Nantwich and Cheshire, and how that compared to other areas.

Friday 11th November, 2pm

‘The making of Nantwich in 6 maps’ – Bernie Strawson

Until last year, the oldest map of Nantwich was dated 1794.

The Museum’s Research Group has now produced a series of unique maps which illustrate how and when Nantwich evolved from unpromising beginnings to become Cheshire’s most important town (after Chester) in the Middle Ages.

This talk tells that story and reveals these maps for the first time.

Friday 18th November, 2pm

‘The historic journey of the Nantwich Parochial Library’ – Helen Cooke

From its foundation in c.1700 until the present day, this talk tells the story of the origins and travels of the Parochial Library of St Mary’s Church, exploring some of the historic documents in the collection on the way.

Friday 25th November, 2pm

‘The Colour of Heraldry’ – Anthony Bostock

The art and colour of heraldry brought to life with local examples.

The talk will also cover the subject’s importance in genealogical and local history studies.

Friday 2nd December, 2pm

‘The Story of Nantwich with 36 Objects’ – Graham Dodd

The story of the town is told from earliest times to the present day and is illustrated with objects from the museum collection.

It introduces the town’s rich history, and a route towards more detailed study.

The talks all cost £5 (£4 museum member) and will be delivered in person at the museum on Pillory Street.

For more information or to book your place visit https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/talks/ or telephone (1270) 627104.