Town councillors back plan to buy £15k machine to tackle weeds

Town councillors in Nantwich are hoping a £15,000 “weed-buster” machine will help clean up its allotments and streets.

They voted to test out the new “Foamstream” machine with a view to buying one for the council’s use.

It would first be used to tackle the sharp rise in ‘horsetail’ – a stubborn aggressive weed which has rendered up to 12 of its allotment plots at Brookfield allotments unusable.

The machine could also be used to clean the town centre streets of weeds and stubborn gum stains on footpaths.

But Cllr John Statham questioned the planned purchase, saying more pressure should be put on Cheshire East Council to clean up the highways.

“Are we the right body to have this? Shouldn’t Cheshire East Council be paying for this?” said Cllr Statham.

“£15,000 to clear weeds from 12 allotments seems a bit steep. And it is not our job to clear weeds on Barony Road. Cheshire East are no where to be seen.

“This is £15,000 of taxpayers’ money we’re spending that could be used for other things.

“Most taxpayers will be expecting Cheshire East Council to carry out this service, not Nantwich Town Council.”

Under current arrangements, CEC only carries out weeding in the town once a year in August, said town council facilities manager David Thomas.

And Cllr David Marren added: “It would take at least a year to get anywhere with Cheshire East to carry out extra duties.

“They provide a minimum service and anything above that will have to be paid for.”

A report to town councillors said: “Brookfield allotment site has been experiencing extensive invasion of horsetail for several years, despite attempts by officers and allotment holders to eradicate it.

“There are currently 12 allotments vacant as it is not possible to let them in the condition they are in.

“These plots currently have covering over them in an attempt to kill the horsetail.

“The town council no longer uses herbicides to treat weeds and horsetail due to the negative impact on biodiversity.”

The Foamstream method is currently used by a handful of local authorities in the UK, with the nearest being Manchester City Council.

Councillors agreed to plans to view a demonstration of the equipment with a view to buying if successful.