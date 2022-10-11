Nantwich solicitors team up with St Luke’s for “Make a Will Week”

Solicitors based in Nantwich and Crewe have teamed up with St Luke’s Hospice to run the fund-raising “Make a Will Week” campaign.

Hibberts (pictured) and Poole Alcock are among the firms taking part during the event which runs from October 17-21.

They have offered to write Wills or update existing ones in exchange for a donation to the Hospice.

Verity McKay, from Poole Alcock Solicitors, said it’s so rewarding supporting the Hospice.

“We’re always pleased to take part in the Make a Will Week campaign – St Luke’s is a charity that we have supported for a number of years and is very close to our hearts.

“St Luke’s have looked after a number of our clients and their family members and do such amazing work that we are thrilled to be able to support wherever we can.”

The suggested donation is £150 for a single Will and £250 for a double Will, with every pound coming straight to St Luke’s to support patient care.

Andy Bailey, from St Luke’s, said while it’s so easy to put it on the backburner, it’s actually well worth setting aside some time to get your Will sorted out.

“We’ve selected only the best local solicitors to work with on this campaign so you can rest assured you’ll get a professional, face-to-face service from someone you can trust.

“Our solicitors will work with you to produce your very own Will and you’ll come away feeling satisfied that it’s done. Time well spent!”

To book an appointment contact the participating solicitors directly and mention St Luke’s “Make a Will Week” to receive the correct appointment.

Contact details for the solicitors can be found at www.slhospice.co.uk/willweek