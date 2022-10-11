North West Tory MPs back Crewe to become GBR headquarters

Conservative MPs across the North West have backed Crewe’s bid to become the home of Great British Railways.

Eighteen MPs have signed a joint letter to the new Secretary of State for Transport Anne-Marie Trevelyan including the Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan who organised the approach.

In their letter the MPs highlight the benefits the HQ would bring to the wider region stating that: “Crewe is the only finalist in the Northwest therefore as Northwest MPs, our constituencies will also benefit from the headquarters being awarded to Crewe.

“Many surrounding areas have strong connectivity to Crewe and the railways and want to see this bid back the Northwest’s levelling up agenda.

“Many people in Crewe and its surrounding areas have close ties to the railway with many constituents of ours working in the railway sector, bringing the headquarters here will continue this proud tradition.

“We have all come together to show support for Crewe’s bid, for the Northwest’s Bid and to encourage the Government to choose Crewe as the location for the new GBR headquarters.”

It follows a campaign by the MP, Cheshire East Council and a range of stakeholders including Crewe Alex Football Club, South Cheshire College, the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and the local rail industry.

Dr Mullan said: “It is fantastic to have support from across the region and it is perfectly timed to put the bid right back in focus with the new Transport Secretary.

“Our whole campaign has relied on lots of different people working together.

“This is another way in which we have spoken with a united voice which is always powerful. I want to thank all of these MPs for their support.”

Crewe is competing with five other towns and cities to be named the new GBR headquarters – including Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, York and Birmingham.

The Government is expected to make an announcement in November.

Northwest MPs who signed the letter:

Andy Carter MP

Antony Higginbotham MP

Chris Clarkson MP

Chris Green MP

David Rutley MP

Edward Timpson CBE QC MP

Esther McVey MP

Fiona Bruce MP

Sir Graham Brady MP

James Daly MP

James Grundy MP

Dr Kieran Mullan MP

Mark Logan MP

Mark Menzies MP

Mary Robinson MP

Dr Neil Hudson MP

Sara Britcliffe MP

Scott Benton MP