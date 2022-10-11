Ricky Gorman wins debut pro bout against Bulgarian champion

Nantwich heavyweight Ricky Gorman has won his first pro fight coming through against Bulgarian champion Milen Paunov.

Gorman, brother of fellow heavyweight Nathan, fought at the Bolton Whites Hotel on the Liam Taylor v Martin Harkin undercard.

Gorman knocked Paunov to the canvas in the second round and won all four rounds on points.

He said: “He was a tough guy, he had five wins and four knockouts going in to the fight.

“But I won every round with ease after knocking him down.

“He was a dangerous opponent as the original man I was due to fight had to pull out. I’m delighted with the win.”

Father-of-three Ricky, cousin to Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is confident he can all the way in the heavyweight division.

He told Nantwich News in the summer how he has been boxing since the age of six, but took a break from the sport before returning in recent years.

Now the 26-year-old, a big fan of Nantwich Town FC, is excited to begin his professional career.

Taylor and Harkin were fighting for the vacant WBO European Welterweight belt, and it was a British title eliminator.

Taylor won after knocking his opponent down three times.

