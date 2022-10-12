Labour calls on Cheshire East to prevent fracking in borough

Labour is putting forward an urgent motion calling on Cheshire East Council to do everything it can to prevent fracking in the borough, writes Belinda Ryan.

Certain areas are believed to have the geological conditions suitable for hydraulic fracturing process to extract shale gas.

And in 2016 the government granted exploration licences for sites around Nantwich, Audlem, Crewe, Sandbach, Knutsford and Middlewich although no fracking took place.

Three years later fracking was stopped in the UK because of concerns over the possibility of earth tremors.

Last month, the Government lifted the ban on the controversial process.

Concerns were raised by Cllr Nick Mannion (Lab) at last week’s meeting of the corporate policy committee.

Referring to a statement made in 2014 by previous Conservative council leader Michael Jones that no fracking should take place in Cheshire East, Cllr Mannion said: “I don’t think that was ever embodied in council policy but I, personally, will be very keen for it to be as quickly as possible.”

Present council leader Sam Corcoran (Lab) said: “It is a concern because there were areas that were let for the possibility of fracking, and there was one in Cheshire East.

“So it’s a timely reminder, and I think we should take that away to make the strongest possible statement that we are opposed to fracking in Cheshire East.”

Now Cllr Mannion has put forward a motion due to be considered at next week’s meeting of the full council.

It proposes that the council won’t support any activity associated with the exploration, extraction or storage and transportation of shale gas on land it owns, leases or manages.

It also states that, where necessary, the council’s environmental, mineral and planning policies should be updated to deter all activities associated with fracking and shale gas exploration, extraction or storage and transportation within Cheshire East.

And it states local MPs should be lobbied to support this position.

Cllr Corcoran told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am dismayed that the Conservative government are again promoting fracking.

“We know that to meet our climate change goals we must move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, yet Liz Truss is pushing one of the most polluting forms of gas production.

“Labour locally cannot overturn government policies but we can set local planning requirements and we have been preparing for this eventuality.

“Whereas government regulations expect protesters to prove that fracking is dangerous, the new Cheshire East minerals strategy puts the onus on the developer to demonstrate that ‘there are no unacceptable adverse impacts – in terms of quantity and quality – upon sensitive water receptors including groundwater, water bodies and wetland habitats’.

“In the light of the latest alarming government announcements, an urgent motion will be put to the council meeting on October 19 to strengthen the council’s position.

“The government says fracking will only take place in areas where there is support for it, and Labour will work both at Cheshire East Council and in our communities to send a clear ‘no fracking in Cheshire East’ message to government.

