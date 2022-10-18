Spooky family ‘The Addams Family’ arrives at Crewe Lyceum just in time for Halloween.

Acton Amateur Operatic Society is making a return with a bang with its production of popular musical comedy, The Addams Family.

It opens on Wednesday 2nd November and runs until Saturday 5th November.

It has been penned by the writers of the award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by TONY award nominated Andrew Lippa.

For Acton Operatic Society, this year’s show coincides with its centenary year.

The musical of The Addams Family is based on the cult film and TV series.

Audiences will see all the well-known characters familiar to us all – Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Lurch and many more – in a hilarious, dark comedy.

The twists and turns that ensue produce a mix of farce and dark comedy, with catchy, memorable musical numbers.

A spokesperson for Acton Operatic Society said: “We are proud to be back in our ‘spiritual’ home of the Lyceum.

“The venue has seen so many successful and wide-ranging productions over the years, providing entertainment to the wider community and, most importantly, encouraging and discovering new young talent, many of whom may go on to pursue a professional career on stage, as many of our members have done in the past, with considerable success.

“We hope you will come along and enjoy a memorable night!”

Addams Family runs from Wednesday 2nd November to Saturday 5th November 2022, curtain up at 7.30pm each night, the matinee on Saturday 5th November at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £24 (Under 16 are £14). For tickets visit here.