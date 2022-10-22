4 hours ago
Nantwich Food Awards celebrate town’s best eateries
1 day ago
Serious accident closes A51 at Hurleston near Nantwich
1 day ago
Utility firms not turning up blamed on delayed A530 re-opening
2 days ago
Police appeal for witnesses to Wistaston burglary
3 days ago
Nantwich campaigners want views on single-use plastic
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Gary Richardson appointed as new Nantwich Town Club Secretary

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 22, 2022
NTFC Club Secretary - Gary Richardson (1)

Nantwich Town have appointed Gary Richardson as the new Club Secretary.

Gary is a familiar face at the club and has been assisting Carl Thorpe in his duties for the last two years as Match Day Secretary, before stepping up into the full Club Secretary role.

Carl has stepped aside from his role so he can focus fully on his accountancy career and current work commitments.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at the club would like to sincerely thank Carl for his hard work and dedication to the role over the last few years and for those that know Carl, it goes without saying that you’ll see him each and every week supporting The Dabbers, home and away and assisting in some capacity.

“The Nantwich Town Board would like to warmly welcome Gary and thank him for stepping up to Club Secretary, a vital role within the club, and have no doubt now knowing him well that he will do a fantastic job.”

Gary added: “I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity to increase my involvement in the football club and look forward to supporting the management team and Board of Directors in achieving the objectives of the club.”

(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.