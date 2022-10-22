Gary Richardson appointed as new Nantwich Town Club Secretary

Nantwich Town have appointed Gary Richardson as the new Club Secretary.
Gary is a familiar face at the club and has been assisting Carl Thorpe in his duties for the last two years as Match Day Secretary, before stepping up into the full Club Secretary role.
Carl has stepped aside from his role so he can focus fully on his accountancy career and current work commitments.
A club spokesman said: “Everyone at the club would like to sincerely thank Carl for his hard work and dedication to the role over the last few years and for those that know Carl, it goes without saying that you’ll see him each and every week supporting The Dabbers, home and away and assisting in some capacity.
“The Nantwich Town Board would like to warmly welcome Gary and thank him for stepping up to Club Secretary, a vital role within the club, and have no doubt now knowing him well that he will do a fantastic job.”
Gary added: “I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity to increase my involvement in the football club and look forward to supporting the management team and Board of Directors in achieving the objectives of the club.”
(Image courtesy of Jonathan White)
