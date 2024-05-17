Right at Home staff wear blue for Dementia Action Week

Staff with Nantwich firm Right at Home South Cheshire are marking Dementia Action Week by wearing blue all day today (Friday May 17).

CareGivers and office staff have decorated their offices on Welsh Row blue.

And they also have Alzheimer’s Society Forget-Me-Not appeal badges to further promote the cause.

Dementia Action Week is a national campaign and the focus is on dementia diagnosis, urging the Government and NHS to prioritize dementia in policy and decision-making.

A common belief is that there are limited options for people with dementia, with the only choice being residential care.

But the company says research has demonstrated quality care at home can significantly stabilize the most common dementia symptoms.

A healthy diet, suitable exercise, and cognitive stimulation have all been shown to positively impact dementia symptoms.

Carole Salmon, Community Engagement Manager at Right at Home South & Mid Cheshire, said: “At Right at Home, we provide consistent and reassuring home care for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and contribute to their life-changing support and research.

“We are also proud to join in with Dementia Friendly Nantwich to Turn Nantwich Blue by decorating our Old Penny Savings Bank Office on Welsh Row.”

To find our more visit https://www.rightathome.co.uk/southcheshire/the-services-we-offer/dementia-care/