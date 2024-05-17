LETTER: Chester South and Eddisbury seat hard to call

Dear Editor,

As we head towards the second half of 2024, there are a variety of scenarios for the domestic political scene.

A general election has to take place before January 2025.

There is a big Labour poll lead but a sizable percentage of the population are still undecided so the election will be hard fought.

The general election will be on the new Constituency boundaries, with Chester split into two as a result of the changes enacted by the Conservative Government.

That will make results harder to predict.

That is certainly true for the Chester South and Eddisbury seat.

In 2019, the Conservatives had a substantial majority, with Labour in second place, but that was on the old boundaries.

Looking at the respected and independent You Gov website, the most recent prediction is Conservative 38%, Labour 31%, Lib Dem 11%, Green 7%, in round figures.

So it looks to be a two horse race, in which tactical voting could make a big difference.

The Conservative candidate hails from South London, has just opened a vets business with her husband there, and lost the Kingston and Surbiton seat for the Conservatives at the General election in 2019 and her seat on the Richmond Council in 2022.

The Labour candidate has lived in Manchester for 30 years but in her day job has worked extensively on environmental projects in Cheshire, and has just picked up a national environment and sustainability pioneer award for her work in cutting emissions and encouraging more use of low-carbon forms of transport.

Clearly, a Conservative MP is not a shoo-in and some may be tempted to vote tactically making life difficult for the Tories.

General election results will be interesting in these parts!

Yours,

Phil Tate

Chester