Nantwich Food Awards celebrate town’s best eateries

in Human Interest / News October 22, 2022
st marthas - food award winners

Some of Nantwich’s best eateries were celebrated at a Nantwich Food Awards ceremony at the Civic Hall last night.

Hundreds packed in to the hall as the winners in several categories were honoured on stage.

The awards are organised by Nantwich Food Festival team and aim to highlight the best food served by restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and takeaways in the town.

One of the big winners was the popular St Martha’s Greek taverna on Hospital Street.

They scooped two awards on the night – ‘Best Restaurant’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.

It only opened in 2019 and managed to survive the pandemic thanks to the passion of owners Kelly Woodnutt and Vasileios Kourtidis.

‘Best Pub with Food’ went to The Leopard on London Road, and “Bar Stars” award went to Six, on Hospital Street.

The Leopard - food award winners

There were joint winners in the ‘Best Coffee Shop/Cafe’ with Ginger & Pickles on Mill Street and Cafe de Paris on Hospital Street taking the honours.

And the ‘Best Takeaway’ category was won by Jordy’s Pizza.

Guests at the ceremony – including many volunteers who help to make the Nantwich Food Festival a success – enjoyed entertainment including live music and magicians.

And a tasty light buffet was provided by catering students from Cheshire College – South and West.

(Images provided by Nantwich Food Festival)

jordys pizza
jordys pizza
bar six
Bar Six
ginger and pickles
Ginger & Pickles
cafe de paris
Cafe de Paris
