A Nantwich man has won an award for his hand-built scale-model of a ‘Crewe Tractor’.

Gerald Newbrook, 77, from Blakelow, has based his model on the Crewe Tractor which was originally made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917.

It was originally used on the temporary narrow-gauge railways in France during the Great War.

The tracks were laid by the Royal Engineers and sections were lifted into place by manpower.

The Crewe tractors were based on a Ford Model T car, which were imported into the UK in kit form and assembled in the Ford factory at Trafford Park, Manchester.

The very basic ‘rolling chassis’ were transported to Crewe works where a ‘rail’ under frame had been designed, and between 130 and 140 Crewe tractors were built.

Gerald displayed his Crewe Tractor model at the four-day Midlands Model Engineering Exhibition this month at the Warwickshire Event Centre on the outskirts of Leamington Spa.

There were sixteen classes, and his model was placed in the ‘Class 3 – Locomotives 5-inch gauge and above’ class. Gerald’s Crewe Tractor received a Commended Award.

Gerald is a member of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and some of his fellow members also displayed models at the exhibition.

The exhibition also featured models of locomotives, traction engines, boats, and engines along with stalls selling tools, materials, books and workshop equipment and attracted over 45,000 visitors.

Gerald said: “I have never entered a competition like this before so I thought I would have a go.

“My model must have impressed the judges and I was pleasantly surprised to receive a Commended award.”

