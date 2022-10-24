Beam Street re-opens after 18-week footway improvement works

Town centre roads in Nantwich were re-opened today after an 18-week closure to allow for footway improvement works.
But the planned re-surfacing of Beam Street, as pledged in the initial Cheshire East Council scheme, have so far not taken place.
Sections of Beam Street as well as Swine Market and Oat Market and High Street had been closed to traffic between Waterlode and Manor Road since June when the works began.
They reopened to all traffic this afternoon (Monday October 24).
New road markings were also added to the four roads affected.
However, in its initial announcement, CEC did say “works will start in October to resurface and re-line Beam Street“.
We have contacted Cheshire East for an update on when, if at all, Beam Street carriageway will be re-surfaced. We await a reply.
A recent poll run by Nantwich News showed that around 58% of the 1,000 people who took part were in favour of the road being opened, whereas around 42% called for the section to pedestrianised on a permanent basis.
(Images by Jonathan White)
