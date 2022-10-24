Bonfire night to go with a bang at Bickerton Poacher

A Nantwich organisation has teamed up with a landmark Cheshire pub to raise money for charity with a popular family bonfire night and fireworks display.

There will be plenty to entertain at The Bickerton Poacher on Friday, November 4 when the charitable organisation Nantwich Lions returns with its biggest fundraiser of the year.

As well as a bonfire and fireworks display, the evening includes live music from The Tone Junkies, raffle, scarecrow competition, bar and food.

The Wrexham Road pub linked up with the Lions when the group formed in 2018 and together they have helped many charities.

Funds are split between Nantwich Lions and the pub’s chosen charities.

This year the night will support St John’s Ambulance and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Wristbands are £6 with children under 12 admitted free.

Bickerton Poacher owner Laura Disley said: “We have a wide and varied entertainment programme from live music on Fridays to our popular Curry Tuesdays and Italian nights on Wednesdays.

“When it comes to the bonfire night, our location and grounds are perfect for a family event of this scale and we get to meet lots of local families and support causes close to the heart of our regulars.”

The pub is expecting up to 500 people on bonfire night. With limited availability on wristbands, families are urged to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

A Nantwich Lions spokesman said: “The annual bonfire has become the highlight on our social calendar as well as our biggest charity

money-spinner.

“And we get lots of support from The Bickerton Poacher. Laura and staff work flat out to host the night and ensure everything is well organised and welcoming for families who come from miles around.”

Volunteers from Nantwich Lions will act as car park stewards.

He added: “We had plenty of practice at Nantwich Food Festival welcoming an influx of thousands. Our members will be donning their yellow tabards again on November 4 to help visiting families.”

Since forming in 2018 the Lions, who meet twice monthly at the Nantwich Club on Churchyardside, have raised more than £12,000 for charities including Hope House Hospice, Nantwich Food Bank, RSPCA Wildlife Centre and Autism Inclusive. Money has also gone towards defibrillators for Nantwich.

For more on the Bickerton Poacher bonfire night and other upcoming events go to www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/whats-on