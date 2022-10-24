Political journalist and author Sebastian Payne will launch his latest book “The Fall of Boris Johnson” at Nantwich Bookshop on November 30, writes Jonathan White.

Payne regularly appears on BBC and Sky News for political comment.

He specialises in the Conservative Party, Brexit and Foreign Policy.

“The Fall of Boris Johnson” is the fascinating full account of how a prime minister lost his grip on power.

It tells the behind-the-scenes story charting the series of scandals that felled Johnson – from the blocked suspension of Owen Paterson to Partygate, and finally the Chris Pincher allegations, which were the final death blow.

This is the full narrative of the betrayals, rivalries and resignations that led to the dramatic Conservative coup.

With access to those in the room when key decisions were made, Payne tells of the miscalculations and mistakes that led to Boris’s downfall, only three years after he first entered No.10 Downing Street.

This is a timely look at how power is gained, wielded and lost in Britain today.

Payne is the award-winning Whitehall Editor for the Financial Times.

At the 2019 British Journalism Awards, he was awarded ‘Political Journalist of the Year’ in recognition of his work on the FT’s series ‘The Corbyn Revolution’.

He presents the Payne’s Politics podcast, which was shortlisted for ‘News Podcast of the Year’ at the 2020 National Press Awards.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “At this time of political turmoil, we look forward to welcoming Sebastian Payne with his insights into 10 Downing Street.”

Doors open at 6pm for a 6:30pm start.

Prices for this event are £20 for a single ticket (includes one copy of The Fall of Boris Johnson book and finger snacks) and £30 for a couple’s ticket (includes one copy of The Fall of Boris Johnson book and finger snacks). There will be a cash bar.

To reserve a ticket call 01270 611665, email [email protected] , or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich.

(Images used with permission)