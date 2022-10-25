Nantwich student scoops first illustration deal for children’s book

A Nantwich student has secured her first illustration deal for a children’s book while studying her A levels!

Amelia Hatt, a year 13 student at Malbank Sixth Form, has agreed the deal with Candy Jar Books.

The book, called “A Monster Stole My Lunch Box”, has been written by Tom Dexter.

Amelia, 17, who is studying A Level Art, History and English Language, certainly has the creative genes in the family.

Her great-grandfather was the popular Doctor Who writer, Mervyn Haisman, the man behind the Yeti and iconic Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.

Amelia’s mum Hannah, who relocated from South Wales to Willaston five days before lockdown, said: “Many of you know that my grandfather Mervyn Haisman was a bit of a writer, but like his father and grandfather, he was also an artist.

“The artistic genes may have skipped a few generations, but I am so unbelievably proud that Amelia has officially been passed the baton.”

Amelia was stunned when she sent in samples of her work to the book’s creators and was offered the deal.

She said: “It was a total shock!

“I understand that the art industry is somewhat unforgiving at times. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s my dream to become an illustrator as I would like to encourage children of all ages to pursue their dreams too.”

Shaun Russell, head of publishing at Candy Jar, feels Amelia really has what it takes.

“I was chatting with Hannah about other Candy Jar projects and when she mentioned that her daughter Amelia was an artist I suggested for her to send us some examples.

“I was really blown away by the creativity and thought that Amelia put into each picture, especially given her inexperience.

“I contacted Tom straight away and, with his blessing, I asked Amelia to get cracking on the book. I did not regret it.”

Tom Dexter added: “Amelia’s style really has complemented my story perfectly.

“She has a marvellous future ahead of her, and it’s been a thrill to work alongside her to make the idea become a reality.

A Monster Stole My Lunch Box is one of Tom’s long-term passion projects.

“The story comes from a childhood spent watching The Addams Family and The Munsters, and reading comics like Shiver & Shake

and Monster Fun.

“It’s an affectionate nod, and an attempt to give a hint of the unique kind of humour they represented. Not every child wants fairies and elves.

“Some of them love the fact there’s a monster lurking under the bed in the shadows, and this is for them!”

Hannah added: “I would like to thank Tom Dexter and Candy Jar from the bottom of my heart in believing in Amelia’s talent and helping her to achieve her goal in life.”

For more details and to pre-order the book, visit https://www.candy-jar.co.uk/books/amonsterstolemylunchbox.html