A family-run apiary in South Cheshire and a Nantwich gin company are proving a tasty team!

Crewe-based Buckley’s Bees, which cares for bees and produces honey, is providing this sweet ingredient for Three Wrens Gin and its new award-winning drink.

Emma Buckley and her father David manage bees on behalf of clients as well as running beekeeping courses for professionals and amateurs.

The honey they retrieve from their hives is now one of the special ingredients in an award-winning gin at Three Wrens Distillery in Combermere, near Nantwich.

Nick Wadeson, who founded Three Wrens Gin in 2019, heard about the apiary and wanted to use a honey in his new London Dry Gin.

He said: “Honey has a really good effect on the gin, softening it.

“We’re really keen on provenance and Buckley’s Bees have a similar philosophy to us.

“Their honey is amazing and we’re delighted that they can supply us.”

Emma Buckley added: “We’re delighted for Nick and Three Wrens.

“He produces exceptional gin and to know that our incredible bees have played a part in making this gin is wonderful.

“For us here at Buckley’s Bees it is testament yet again to the role that bees play in our environment.

“As pollinators they are vital to stable and healthy food supplies. Bees play such an important role as well as creating honey.”

Three Wrens is run from a woodland distillery with all gins being made by hand in a 50-litre copper pot sill named Valerie.

Nick sources his juniper berries from Tuscany in Italy and grows his own herbs, which all find their way into the distillery.

Three Wren’s London Dry Gin has just won a gold medal at the Global Gin Masters 2022.

You can buy Three Wrens Gin online and Buckley’s Bees honey from local suppliers in the Cheshire area.