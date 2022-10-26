A charity auction in memory of a popular Crewe Vagrants hockey player helped to raise almost £2,000 for cancer, writes Jonathan White.

Crewe Vagrants held a mixed Veterans Hockey Tournament and Charity Auction earlier this year in memory of Sarah Knight “Greenie”.

Sarah joined the club in 1996 and was a regular player and helper until her death from cancer in 2016.

Teams from all over the North West travelled to Crewe Vagrants Sports Club in Willaston, near Nantwich to take part.

The event raised £1,876.10 for Cancer Research UK and organisers hope to make the tournament an annual event.

A Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group spokesperson said: “We are very grateful for the money raised in Sarah’s name whilst having fun playing a sport she loved so much, looking forward to meeting you next year.”

Sarah’s sister in-law, Paula Bourne, said: “Sarah first started with the Ladies 2nd team and played the position of left back in her famous and favourite number 4 shirt and was always known as Greenie to everyone.

“Sarah was a loyal yet funny character within the club and would always be playing jokes on her teammates and friends.

“She coached and mentored the youngsters and regularly umpired other games after hers, she was a role model within the club.

“Sarah would train and play every week as her hockey was a big part of her life. She would always be involved in the club events and fundraising events we held throughout the year.”

In 2014, Sarah became ill at the school she worked at with severe stomach pains.

She underwent an emergency appendicostomy. A few days later the consultant called her to say they had discovered cancer.

“For the next six months Sarah had other operations to help reduce the risk of spread and had a bout of chemotherapy.

“After a year she was given the ‘all clear’ and as soon as she could she was back on the hockey pitch.

“She had worked so hard to get back playing and was now playing the highest level in the club for Ladies 1st team.”

But unfortunately, in 2015, the cancer had returned,and Sarah was admitted back to Christies for treatment.

“After more surgery and more chemotherapy, it was confirmed to be terminal. Sarah was told that she had around six months left<” added Paula.

“This didn’t stop her fighting and with her strong determination, Sarah and Rob set to achieving their dreams.

“They got married on Saturday 12th March 2016, at Crewe Registry office with just close family.

“Then focused on finishing converting the Barn at Rob’s parents farm which they then moved into at the beginning of April.

“Unfortunately, Sarah passed away on Friday 22nd April, peacefully in Rob’s arms in their marital home.

“Every year, at the end of the season, we have an award at the hockey club called the Greenie Determination Award.

“This is in memory of Sarah and her determination through her illness.

“My family have started a Pot Grown Christmas Tree Farm near to where Sarah lived with Rob in memory of her love for nature and the outdoors and is called Greenies Green Christmas Trees.”