2 hours ago
Recovering Nantwich alcoholic to stage first art exhibition – in a bar!
1 day ago
Couple to leave The Railway Hotel in Nantwich after 30 years
1 day ago
Nantwich Town’s miserable run continues with Ashton defeat
1 day ago
Stunning Poppy Crown unveiled to launches Nantwich Poppy Appeal
4 days ago
Beam Street re-surfacing delayed until 2023, Cheshire East confirms
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Plan for farm barns conversion near Nantwich look set for approval

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics October 31, 2022
barns - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Plans to part demolish and convert barns at Baddiley Hall Farm near Nantwich to provide three homes have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application has been “called in” and will be decided by the southern planning committee, rather than delegated to a planning officer, as the applicant’s agent is related to a staff member in the council’s development management service and there have been objections to the scheme.

The proposal relates to a range of buildings and ancillary accommodation associated with Baddiley Hall Farm on Baddiley Hall Lane.

The site is located in open countryside at the end of a single-track access.

Baddiley Hall, which is grade II listed, and St Michael’s Church, which is grade I listed, are located 100m to the south of the site.

The scheme proposes the part demolition, conversion and extension of the range of buildings at Baddiley Hall Farm to create three dwellings, along with the separation of Chestnut Cottage from Baddiley Hall Farmhouse to provide an additional separate house.

Sound and District Parish Council has supported the development but nine letters of objection have been sent to the council from five neighbouring properties.

Objections include concerns over highways safety, claims there will be an adverse impact to residents on the lane as a result of an increase in residents at the property and arguments there is no need for market housing in this location.

In a report due to go before Wednesday’s meeting of the southern planning committee, the council’s planning officer states: “The general principal of the proposed development is considered acceptable as it would involve the re-use of existing buildings.”

The officer says it is considered acceptable in design terms and with regards to impact on the character and appearance of area.

“The proposal is also considered acceptable in terms of amenity, highway safety, flood risk, and ecology subject to conditions being imposed,” states the officer.

The scheme is recommended for approval, subject to conditions, and is due to be considered at the next meeting of the southern planning committee which takes place on Wednesday, November 2, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.