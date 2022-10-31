Plan for farm barns conversion near Nantwich look set for approval

Plans to part demolish and convert barns at Baddiley Hall Farm near Nantwich to provide three homes have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application has been “called in” and will be decided by the southern planning committee, rather than delegated to a planning officer, as the applicant’s agent is related to a staff member in the council’s development management service and there have been objections to the scheme.

The proposal relates to a range of buildings and ancillary accommodation associated with Baddiley Hall Farm on Baddiley Hall Lane.

The site is located in open countryside at the end of a single-track access.

Baddiley Hall, which is grade II listed, and St Michael’s Church, which is grade I listed, are located 100m to the south of the site.

The scheme proposes the part demolition, conversion and extension of the range of buildings at Baddiley Hall Farm to create three dwellings, along with the separation of Chestnut Cottage from Baddiley Hall Farmhouse to provide an additional separate house.

Sound and District Parish Council has supported the development but nine letters of objection have been sent to the council from five neighbouring properties.

Objections include concerns over highways safety, claims there will be an adverse impact to residents on the lane as a result of an increase in residents at the property and arguments there is no need for market housing in this location.

In a report due to go before Wednesday’s meeting of the southern planning committee, the council’s planning officer states: “The general principal of the proposed development is considered acceptable as it would involve the re-use of existing buildings.”

The officer says it is considered acceptable in design terms and with regards to impact on the character and appearance of area.

“The proposal is also considered acceptable in terms of amenity, highway safety, flood risk, and ecology subject to conditions being imposed,” states the officer.

The scheme is recommended for approval, subject to conditions, and is due to be considered at the next meeting of the southern planning committee which takes place on Wednesday, November 2, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.