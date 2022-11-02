Insights Bereavement Listening Service celebrates first anniversary

A listening service in Nantwich to help people suffering bereavement has marked its first anniversary.

The vital service has helped dozens of people struggling to cope with the loss of a spouse or partner, a child, parent, sibling or close friend.

The Insights Bereavement Listening Service was started after a grant from Nantwich Town Council in October 2021.

In April this year, the service also began the “Bereavement Friendship Group” which is held weekly in Nantwich.

“In our first 12 months, we have supported more than 90 local residents with 1-1 listening as well as having a core group of 15, who access the friendship support group,” said coordinator Maureen Coulter (pictured with Mayor Cllr Groves).

“We are also very grateful for the support we have received from Cheshire East Council, local organisations such as Wych-Malbank Rotary and Crewe and Nantwich Round Table, plus support enabled through local lottery players as we received some funds from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“Without such financial support, we would be unable to provide such a worthwhile service for local residents.

“I also want to thank our 21 fabulous volunteers, including the committee and supervisors.

“For just over a year, we have worked as a strong team, helping residents of ‘Nantwich and Rural’ and supporting each other as volunteers and hope to be able to continue to do so.

“The decision of the Mayor Peter Groves to include us as one of his charities during his year of office, will be a great help to us.”

For further details of 1-1 listening support or the bereavement support friendship group, email [email protected], call 07942 337801 or visit the website at www.insights-nantwich.org