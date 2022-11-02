Nantwich Town Ladies beat Altrincham Women Reds 6-0

Nantwich Town FC Ladies beat Altrincham FC Women Reds 6 – 0 in their latest Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s and Youth Football League encounter.
Nantwich goals were scored by Jo Case (2), Libby Bulkeley, Emily Fallon (2), and captain Claire Rathbone.
The scorers were all sponsored players with Jo Case sponsored by Wolfpack Fitness Cheshire, Libby Bulkeley sponsored by St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice, Emily Fallon sponsored by NTISA, and Claire Rathbone sponsored by Kick Some Balls.
Player of the Match was Claire Rathbone. Player of the Match as voted for by the opposition was Libby Bulkeley.
It was a great home win for the Dabbers which sees them sit 4th in the table with two games in hand.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town Ladies FC, said: “After last weekend’s postponement the girls were chomping at the bit to get out and put what we’re coaching into practice against an Altrincham side who have started the season very well.
“It was quite a close affair in the first half, we were a bit sloppy in possession but did break through a few times and thought we deserved the 1-0 lead at half time.
“Second half was much more like what we know we can produce. We played much better, and they couldn’t live with our passing and movement off the ball and after some cracking finishes we ended the game satisfied with the result and the three points.
“I want to thank everyone who came down to support the team once again!”
Nantwich Town Ladies are on the lookout for new players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode, Nantwich CW5 5BS.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit Facebook
(Images and words by Jonathan White)
