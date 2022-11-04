11 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Mystery of the missing ‘Welcome to Crewe’ sign solved

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion November 4, 2022
welcome to crewe road sign - by jaggery, creative commons licence

Dear Editor,
Action by ‘Putting Crewe First’ has ensured that a missing ‘Welcome to Crewe’ sign will be replaced in a few weeks.

The ‘Welcome to Crewe’ road sign on Nantwich Road went missing in February.

I reported it to Cheshire East but they said they said they were not going to take any action until at least next April.

Which is a mystery because the sign didn’t belong to them in the first place!

I then asked what the Town Council doing about this?

The Town Clerk replied to state that, “The town entry signs were installed by the town council some years ago.

“When made aware of the missing sign, I sought quotes for a replacement from potential suppliers.

“A new sign was ordered some months ago. I have chased the supplier and am assured that the sign will be delivered in the coming weeks.”

Yours,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

(image by jaggery, creative commons licence)

