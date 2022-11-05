16 hours ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch On set for November 18

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 5, 2022
The Nantwich Christmas lights are turned on (2) (1)

The Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch-On is set to take place on Friday November 18, council bosses have confirmed.

Town Council staff have been busy preparing for the traditional start to the festive season.

Thousands are expected to pack in to the town square for the Christmas Lights switch on November 18.

There will be an array of entertainment on the square from 3pm on the day.

The Cat FM Radio will host the event and there will be performances from local singer Marc Gallagher and the fantastic Oasish.

The Churchyardside Market will also be open with stalls selling a selection of gifts, treats and food from noon onwards.

The event will conclude with a guest appearance from Father Christmas, before the lights switch on around 7.30pm.

Turning on the lights this year will be the Mayor of Nantwich Councillor Peter Groves.

(Images of 2021 switch on courtesy of Jonathan White)

Nantwich Christmas town centre lights (1)

