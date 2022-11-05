2 hours ago
Councillor seeks change to impose 20mph limits on housing estates
in Other sports / Sport November 5, 2022
Young BMX star Huwie

A nine-year-old Nantwich boy has topped off an amazing few years by securing his place to ride for Great Britain in the BMX World Championships.

Huwie Hall’s rise to the top of the sport has been as fast as his expert riding around the track.

And now the Pear Tree Primary pupil, from Stapeley, will be heading to Glasgow in 2023 to represent his country.

Proud dad Gary said Huwie started up the sport aged five by accident – during a day out to Queens Park in Crewe.

Gary said: “He got in to BMX almost by accident as we went to Queens Park and came across the track which is open to the public.

“He then got into his first regional race at Crewe as a novice and amazingly finished in the top 3 in all races!”

flying high - Huwie on his BMX
Flying high – Huwie on his BMX

Huwie now had the bug for racing, and that year he competed is his first novice winter race series at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.

“He then moved up in to the expert race category just before Covid struck,” recalls Gary.

The pandemic meant Huwie had the best part of 15 months away from the track.

But in 2021, he came storming back and competed in his first British National Series and completed two rounds in Scotland where he finished 10th and 8th.

“This year he completed the Northern Regional series where he finish in the top 8 for the second time in a row,” his dad added.

“And he completed his first full British National Series where he finished 21st in the country.

“It was this result which has given him the opportunity next year to represent Great Britain at the BMX World Championships which are hosted in Glasgow at the beginning of August.

“Huwie’s ambition was always to try and make the World Championships knowing it would be on home soil.

“We are really proud of the effort and commitment shown so far, and the real hard work starts now.”

Huwie is a member of Cheshire Ghost Riders and Birmingham BMX Club.

And he will be cheered on by his younger sister Bonnie, seven, who is a pupil at Pear Tree.

Huwie racing his BMX

Huwie on BMX starting line

(Images courtesy of Gary Hall)

