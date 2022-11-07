ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League only four league games were played due to the Crewe FA Sunday Cup.
In the Premier Division the only game saw Winsford Over 3 beat Broadhurst FC 3-2 with goals from Tom Stanton 2 and Jamie Dawson.
Broadhurst scorers were Callum Lovell and Andy Young.
In Division One the leaders Sandbach Town won 4-0 at Raven Salvador with a first half hat-trick from Liam Kettle with Alex Fitton also scoring before half-time.
White Horse move up to second in the table with a 4-1 win over C & N UTD with two goals each for Tom Royle and George Botham.
Jack Cope scored for C & N UTD.
Princes Feathers picked up their 1st point of the season with a 1-1 draw with Leighton FC.
Darren Fox scored for Princes Feathers with a Reece Quinn free kick replying for Leighton FC.
In the Crewe FA Sunday Cup there was mixed fortunes for Crewe Regional League teams with both Audlem FC and Cheshire Cheese losing to Clubs from outside the League.
Audlem FC lost 6-4 to Crewe Arrows U21 whilst Cheshire Cheese (Ben Reddock) lost 4-1 to Congleton Town Colts whose goals came from Myles Harrison, James Reid, Josh Irith and Jack McConnell.
Premier Divisions Clubs George & Dragon, Cooper Buckley and Willaston WS progressed to the next round overcoming Division One sides.
George & Dragon beat Cheshire Cat 4-1 with goals from Adam Phillips, Harry Fairweather, Robbie Hatton and James Cain with Mitch Stokes scoring for Cheshire Cat.
Cooper Buckley beat Faddiley 5-3 with three goals in the first 16 minutes before adding a fourth early in second half.
Faddiley staged a fightback to 4-3 before a late goal sealed the win for Cooper Buckley.
Cooper Buckley scorers were Luke Gillan (2), Declan O’Riordan (2) and Pavel Abrahamovic with Jamie Baker, Kieran Smith and Rich Ford scoring for Faddiley.
Willaston WS won 4-1 at JS Bailey with goals from Jack Moulton, Connor Perrie, Jack Wood and Lukasz Pasiuk with Liam Millington scoring for JS Bailey.
The Lions won 3-1 against NHB FC with goals from Tom Butlet, Jordan Amson and Justin Mannini.
Betley FC received a BYE into the next round following the withdrawal of their opponents Royle Street Rangers.
