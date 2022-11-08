Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffer heavy defeat to Walsall

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffered a heavy defeat to Walsall, the club who were promoted alongside the Vagrants outfit last season.

It was an uncharacteristically slow start by Crewe which led to a difficult first half as the hosts conceded several tries to an impressive Walsall side.

The visitors dominated every area of the game in the first half to lead 0-38 at the break.

The second half started the same as the first, with the Walsall scrum half touching down to extend Walsall’s lead.

However, Crewe gained a little consolation by rallying for the rest of the second half which saw no further scores by either side.

Walsall fully deserved their 0-43 victory.

Next week, Crewe play Whitchurch in a local derby at Whitchurch RFC, with a 2.15pm kick off.

Meanwhile, Crewe’s 2nds also suffered a difficult afternoon away at Manchester where they succumbed to a 43 – 7 defeat.

The Ladies team (pictured) secured a fine 34-0 victory versus Didsbury.

Brogan Davies was named player of the match, while Captain Mollie Latham scored a hat-trick of tries.

This week the Ladies XV have the honour of playing the England Ladies deaf XV at home on Saturday November 12, kick-off 1pm.

“This is a great opportunity to see a national representative team in action locally. All spectators are welcome,” said a club spokesperson.

(Report written by Graham Jackson and Jimmy Creighton)