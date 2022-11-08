Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffer heavy defeat to Walsall

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts suffered a heavy defeat to Walsall, the club who were promoted alongside the Vagrants outfit last season.
It was an uncharacteristically slow start by Crewe which led to a difficult first half as the hosts conceded several tries to an impressive Walsall side.
The visitors dominated every area of the game in the first half to lead 0-38 at the break.
The second half started the same as the first, with the Walsall scrum half touching down to extend Walsall’s lead.
However, Crewe gained a little consolation by rallying for the rest of the second half which saw no further scores by either side.
Walsall fully deserved their 0-43 victory.
Next week, Crewe play Whitchurch in a local derby at Whitchurch RFC, with a 2.15pm kick off.
Meanwhile, Crewe’s 2nds also suffered a difficult afternoon away at Manchester where they succumbed to a 43 – 7 defeat.
The Ladies team (pictured) secured a fine 34-0 victory versus Didsbury.
Brogan Davies was named player of the match, while Captain Mollie Latham scored a hat-trick of tries.
This week the Ladies XV have the honour of playing the England Ladies deaf XV at home on Saturday November 12, kick-off 1pm.
“This is a great opportunity to see a national representative team in action locally. All spectators are welcome,” said a club spokesperson.
(Report written by Graham Jackson and Jimmy Creighton)
