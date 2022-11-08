10 hours ago
Nantwich Tree of Light illuminated at ceremony

in Environment / Human Interest / News November 8, 2022
Visitors view the ‘Tree of Light’ after the ceremony (2) (1)

The annual ‘Tree of Light’ in Nantwich was illuminated at a ceremony on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

Several hundred people gathered outside the west doors to St Mary’s Church for a short service of prayers, a hymn, a poem, and a song.

The service was led by Rector of St Mary’s Church Revd.

Dr Mark Hart, with an address from the Mayor of Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves, the reading of the poem ‘Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep’ by Deputy Mayor of Nantwich Councillor Andrew Martin, and the singing of the hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ by the gathered congregation.

The Tree of Light, a Whitebeam tree located opposite the west doors on the church green, was illuminated as St Mary’s Church choir sang the song, ‘Like A Candle Flame’.

Tree is illuminated as St Mary’s Church choir sang the song, ‘Like A Candle Flame’ (1)
Tree is illuminated as St Mary’s Church choir sang the song, ‘Like A Candle Flame

The Tree of Light is organised by Nantwich Town Council and aims to offer people a chance to remember the loss of loved ones and to think about those less fortunate.

Before the event people donated £5 to dedicate a bauble to a loved one or a special cause.

The bauble could then be filled with a name, message, or items of choice.

Baubles purchased in previous years could be re-hung for a donation of £3.

In addition, names may be listed on the Remembrance Page on the Nantwich Town Council website.

Nantwich Town Council dedicated the first bauble this year to the late John Parkin, who was well-known in the town dedicating many hours to the church stewarding and also a long-standing member/volunteer for the Nantwich Show.

The church bells were rung after the service, followed by an All Souls’ service in the church in memory of loved ones, during which names were read and there was the opportunity to light a candle.

Visitors view the ‘Tree of Light’ after the ceremony (1) (2)
Visitors view the ‘Tree of Light’ after the ceremony

The full cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council and all donations will be divided between the Mayor’s charities: Insights Bereavement Service, Nantwich First Responders, Nantwich Food Bank, The Thursday Dementia Club, and St Mary’s Church.

The baubles will hang on the tree until after the 12th night of Christmas, after which the lights will be turned off and the baubles removed.

The baubles can then be collected from Nantwich Civic Hall after Monday January 16 2023.

For any further information contact Sheryl Birtles, Nantwich Town Council, Nantwich Civic Hall, Market Street, Nantwich, CW5 5DG. Tel: 01270 628633. Email: [email protected]

Visitors view the ‘Tree of Light’ after the ceremony (1) (1)

All Souls' service in St Mary's Nantwich (1) (1)

