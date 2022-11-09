Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook to host seasonal events

Staff at Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook are preparing for a busy Christmas with a series of local events planned.

The Newcastle Road venue’s Christmas Tasting Evening will be held on Thursday November 17 (6-8pm), with £10 entry being donated to Nantwich District Nurses.

There will be local suppliers and sampling of Cheerbrook’s festive fayre. Tickets can be purchased in advance from our website.

Afternoon Tea with Santa is also back for 2022, but the event on Saturday December 17 is already fully booked!

A new event for 2022 is Cheerbrook’s Prosecco Brunch on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th December.

This includes a two-course brunch, with Prosecco, for £25 per person.

There is also a competition running on Facebook to win Prosecco Brunch for 4 (to be drawn Friday)

Places can be booked on Cheerbrook’s website.

Cheerbrook is now taking Christmas orders (until December 11), with new additions to the order form for 2022 including ready to cook veg sides and Ferrero cheesecake and Tiramisu.