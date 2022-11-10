Re-surfacing works to Beam Street in Nantwich have been delayed until 2023 because council chiefs say “it is the sensible option to postpone” before Christmas.
A section of Beam Street between Waterlode and Manor Road was shut for 18 weeks between June and October for a footway improvement scheme.
Initial communications from the council indicated re-surfacing work on Beam Street would also take place at a similar time in late 2022.
When we called for an explanation on the delay, the council claimed Christmas has meant they have to postpone the four-week re-surfacing project – despite the footway works finishing more than eight weeks before Christmas.
Now there will be another four-week period of disruption to the town in 2023, with no dates unveiled for the start of the work.
A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “We always intended that resurfacing work would take place in Beam Street in late 2022, but in view of the level of work required we believe residents and businesses would prefer that we avoid the risk of any potential disruption in the run up to Christmas, should we encounter any unforeseen difficulties, or extreme weather conditions.
“It was never intended that it should take place at the same time as the footway improvement scheme and no highways works of this nature are permitted prior to and during the Christmas holiday period, except in an emergency, as all highways works in town centres are stopped or suspended at this time.
“The work will be undertaken in the new year, on a phased basis, and is scheduled to take up to four weeks.
“We are coordinating with and aim to minimise any disruption to some businesses and facilities, including the bus station, fire station and police station, also the health centre and M&S Foodhall.
“The planned carriageway resurfacing works will extend along High Street from the Waterlode junction, through Swine Market, and include the whole length of Beam Street to the Barony Road signal junction.
“Additional footway improvements are also planned in this area, plus kerb channel works in need of repairs.
“Therefore, the sensible option is to postpone until the new year, and we hope that residents and businesses will recognise our reasons for doing so.”
Recent Comments