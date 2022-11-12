FEATURE: Three business technologies to upgrade this year

Today’s businesses are facing a range of complex challenges.

In the last couple of years, we’ve seen evolving workplaces introduce new methods of remote and hybrid work for employees.

At the same time, there are countless socio-economical trends influencing the ways companies operate, and how much cash they can reasonably afford to spend on innovation and growth.

If your budget is limited, you may be tempted to stick with the solutions you already have, and avoid making any major changes.

Unfortunately, outdated tools and solutions can not only damage your productivity, but they can also have a lasting impact on your customers, by influencing the overall performance of your business.

The good news is you can start small, by making some basic changes to the most valuable tools and solutions in your ecosystem. Here’s where to begin.

Enhance Your Fleet Tracking Tools

The vehicles responsible for delivering goods and transporting items throughout your company are some of the most valuable resources you have.

Unfortunately, many companies don’t dedicate nearly enough time and attention to ensuring their fleet management solutions are fit for purpose.

Upgrading to a modern system could open a range of doors for improvements and cost savings.

Since Samsara has tools which allow you to leverage GPS functionality, you are able to track your team with real-time data.

These solutions can even provide you with insights into where you can boost the productivity of your team, save on fuel costs, or even cut down on safety issues.

The more visibility you have, the better your decision making can be.

Update Your Communications Tools

These days, business communications don’t just happen over the phone or in person.

Whether you’re investing in new solutions to help your team collaborate, or you want to enhance the customer service you offer to your clients, it’s important to have the right systems in place.

Cloud-based platforms like Unified Communications as a Service tools will give your teams access to a comprehensive range of solutions for communication, creativity, and ideation.

Many of these solutions can also integrate with contact centre features within the cloud, to help give you more ways of serving your customers and reaching new clients.

The more flexible and versatile your communications tools are, the easier it will be to outshine the competition.

Boost Your Security Strategy

Finally, every business is facing an increased threat in today’s evolving digital landscape, from all kinds of cyber security issues.

Your data and intellectual property are among the most valuable things your company has.

It’s important to make sure you’re taking the right steps to protect it.

Not only will enhancing your security strategy give you a more resilient business environment, but it will also help you to remain compliant with changing regulations and industry guidelines.

Start by looking for ways to protect yourself from things like malware and ransomware, by installing new cloud-based software solutions with AI enhancements.

You can also begin to build policies and strategies based on your unique workforce, implementing zero-trust security policies for a distributed team of mobile employees.

Never cut corners on security.