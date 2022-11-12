Former Wesleyan Chapel project completed in Nantwich

The former Wesleyan Chapel in Nantwich has been converted into eight exclusive apartments, ending a project that has taken years to complete.

“The Wesleyan” on Hospital Street was originally constructed as a dedicated Chapel in 1808 and served the community in Nantwich for many generations.

But the congregation moved across the road to a new chapel in 2009, and developers then bought the Wesleyan.

It started a long project which has taken several years to complete.

Builders suffered setbacks including a major fire in 2017 which ripped through part of the roof, and other vandalism.

But the images below show how the restoration and conversion of the building has been completed into eight apartments which are now for sale.

Cheshire Lamont, the estate agents now selling the apartments, said: “The Chapel has subsequently been painstakingly and comprehensively converted to provide luxurious living within a glorious building.

“Renowned Manchester-based Ollier Smurthwaite architects were commissioned by local developers who share a passion for restoring buildings.

“The Chapel has been designed to retain and showcase original listed period features such as the horseshoe balcony, organ pipes, pulpit, Minton flooring, windows and scroll top pillars.

“The apartments and communal areas incorporate stunning contemporary design and features.”

It includes two and three bedroom apartments featuring electric underfloor heating, contemporary styled kitchens, integrated appliances, porcelain tile with Carrara marble effect, carpets supplied and fitted by Healds Flooring of Nantwich.

There is a video entry system and 24-hour security system (internal and external) and super fast broadband.

Externally, there is block paved parking area providing parking for one car per apartment.

Individual bicycle and bin stores stand to the side of the Chapel with a communal garden area.

Apartment prices range from £299,000 to £420,000.

For more details visit www.thewesleyan.co.uk

(images courtesy of Cheshire Lamont)