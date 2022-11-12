Wistaston’s Wells Green church hosts Holly Fair 2022

The annual ‘Holly Fair’ in Wistaston has helped raise almost £2,000 for Wells Green Methodist Church, writes Jonathan White.

The fair took place at the church on Brookland Avenue for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

In the entrance hall there was a red and silver colour stall, a prize raffle and a tombola.

The stalls in the church hall included toys, books, costume jewellery, cakes, crafts, Traidcraft goods and a big Christmas Stall with lots of bargains.

Santa Claus was kept very busy in his Grotto providing gifts to all the boys and girls with the help of his Elf helper.

The café offered refreshments of tea/coffee & squash, soup and a roll, jackets potatoes with various fillings and a variety of cakes & sausage rolls.

Teresa Hoper co-ordinated the refreshments and Pat Nott organised the publicity and the stalls.

The event raised £1,818 on the day, plus several generous donations given by people who were unable to come to the event.

Pat Nott, Wells Green Methodist Church, said: “We had a brilliant day! We were very fortunate with the weather.

“Lots of people came and it was a great community event.

“Our Wells Green Team worked extremely hard to make it a very special day for everyone.

“Thank you to all who supported our Holly Fair and we look forward to seeing you next year.”

Activities at Wells Green Methodist Church include: Tuesdays 10am Tiddlywinks (pre-schoolers); Wednesdays 2pm Choir Practice, 6pm Rainbows, 7:30pm Guides; Thursdays 8:30pm Evening prayers; Fridays 10:30am-1:30pm Café Wells Green (open coffee morning); Sundays 10:30am morning worship, 10:30am junior church, 6pm evening worship.

For further information on Wells Green Methodist Church visit them on Facebook.

Wells Green Methodist Church hall is available for hire for meetings, celebrations, displays etc. WiFi is installed.

For further information contact Doreen Jones on 01270 652458.