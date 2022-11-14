11 hours ago
Thousands attend moving Nantwich Remembrance Service
11 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich Ladies play England Women’s Deaf team
1 day ago
Nantwich Town earn vital win as club holds Remembrance ceremony
2 days ago
Former Wesleyan Chapel project completed in Nantwich
4 days ago
Cheshire East Council blames Christmas for Beam Street re-surfacing delays
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

More than £1.2 million allowances paid to CEC councillors in 2021-22

in Human Interest / News / Politics November 14, 2022
allowances - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

More than £1.2 million was paid out in allowances and expenses between 82 Cheshire East councillors in 2021-22, latest figures show.

Cheshire East Council has published details of the allowances paid to elected members during the last financial year, as required by law.

These include the basic allowance, the special responsibility allowance, dependants’ carers’ allowances, travel and subsistence and co-optees’ allowances.

All 82 councillors received a basic allowance of £12,351 in 2021-22 if they were a councillor for the whole 12-month period between April 1 2021 and March 31 2022.

But 31 of those councillors also received extra money through “special responsibility allowance”.

That amount ranged from as little as £554 for Cllr Steve Edgar to as much as £28,156 for Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of the council.

Other councillors received special responsibility allowances for taking up positions such as chair or vice chair of council committees.

In total, just over £1 million was paid out in basic allowances, with £221,000 paid out in special responsibility.

Just over £10,000 was paid out for general and travel expenses incurred.

A CEC spokesperson said: “These allowances represent a reimbursement for the time and personal costs incurred by elected members while carrying out their responsibilities on behalf of the council and the people of Cheshire East.

“Cheshire East is a large unitary authority, with 82 elected members, and the total cost of allowances is proportionate and in line with most other unitary authorities in England.”

Members of the public can view the schedule of allowances paid on the council’s website here.

Copies of the information are also available to members of the public – on request – by writing to Cheshire East Council, Democratic Services Team, Westfields, Middlewich Road, Sandbach CW11 1HZ.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.