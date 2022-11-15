Nantwich Museum launches booklet mapping town’s development

Nantwich Museum has launched a new booklet called “The Making of Nantwich in Six Maps”.

The initiative aims to address the dearth of town maps before 1794.

Museum chiefs say analysis of historical documents, contemporary accounts, old estate maps and archaeological records has enabled the compilation of a series of new maps.

These trace the development of the town from its earliest beginnings to the point in time when all components of modern Nantwich had been put in place.

The booklet will be of interest to those unable to buy tickets for the sold out talk on “The Making of Nantwich in Six Maps” at Nantwich Museum.

The 31-page A5 booklet, including fold-out A4 maps, is now available from the museum shop at a cost of £6.50.

You can also buy online from the museum’s shop: https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/product/nantwich-in-six-maps/

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.