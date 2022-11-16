Nantwich fragrance firm Fabulosa scoops major Accolade

Nantwich fragrance-led home and lifestyle brand Fabulosa has been named ‘Disruptor of the Year’ at TheBusinessDesk.com’s highly prestigious North West Business Masters Awards 2022.

Fabulosa, which launched in 2019, aimed to change the perception of cleaning, and has taken market share from well-established household brands.

It aims to bring fragrance to alternative lifestyle sectors, including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body).

James Sharpe, co-founder and MD, said: “Innovation and product development lies at the heart of our mission to make a difference across the many FMCG categories we operate in.

“To receive such high profile recognition of our journey to date is incredible.

“Central to our ethos is that brands always need to be thinking forward, constantly looking at your target market and developing your next move, next product, next trend.

“We believe you cannot be complacent and you have to continue to push and fill the pipeline, taking nothing for granted.

“There will always be someone looking to emulate or steal your success so you have to always think of what the next success is going to be to make sure all your competitors remain followers.”

Adam Burnett, group marketing director, added: “All awards are important to us, but this one is particularly special.

“Being recognised as a disruptor is the biggest compliment we could receive.

“The word ‘disruptive’ gets banded about a lot, but ultimately it has to be part of the culture.

“Our team ooze entrepreneurial flair and spirit, we never take anything for granted and we consistently maintain a start-up mentality – even after three years.

“Our Fabulosa community and fans are at the heart of every decision we make and we are lucky to have such a large and engaged fanbase.

“Their feedback is like gold dust and steers every decision we make.”

Fabulosa was also awarded Finalist status in the Family Business of the Year category.