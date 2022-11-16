10 hours ago
Nantwich Town and Malbank School team up for new Academy

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport November 16, 2022
Nantwich Town and Malbank Football Academy

Nantwich Town are teaming up with Malbank School and Sixth Form College to set up and launch a new Football Academy.

The academy is expected to start in September 2023 and will be open to boys and girls aged 16-18 years old.

The club said the Academy will be for those who are “interested in pursuing a career in football alongside obtaining first-class academic qualifications”.

A spokesperson said: “All students will receive high level coaching from UEFA Licensed coaches.

“There will also be the opportunity to play football in competitive school and college leagues.”

Anyone interested in this opportunity can send an expression of interest to the club by emailing [email protected] or calling the club on 01270 621771, or call Malbank School on 01270 611009.

