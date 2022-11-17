Ex Brine Leas teacher admits sex with pupil after conduct hearing

A former teacher at Brine Leas School in Nantwich admitted “unprofessional conduct” by having sex with one pupil and wishing another “dies from a brain haemorrhage”.

Dan Boulton has been banned indefinitely from teaching in the UK after being found guilty of “unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute”.

He admitted to the Teaching Regulation Agency that between March and December 2015, he engaged in a sexual relationship with a pupil during the academic year 2014-15.

Mr Boulton, 56, who started at the school in 2003, also admitted that in or around February 2018 he made a comment to a group of pupils that in effect said “bisexual people are just greedy”.

And in May 2018, he told a fellow teacher referring to a pupil “I f****** hate her, I hope she dies of a brain haemorrhage”.

A TRA report, published this week, states: “Mr Boulton admitted the facts and that his behaviour amounted to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute falling short of the standards of behaviour expected of a teacher.”

The first complaint about his sexual activity with a pupil was made via an anonymous call to the school in June 2018, the report states.

Police were informed and a disciplinary hearing held. He ceased employment at Brine Leas on October 4, 2018.

The report says the sexual activity with a Sixth Form pupil began in December 2014 and ended around a year later.

The pupil did not make a complaint but was interviewed by Cheshire Police, the report adds.

Mr Boulton made the statement about bisexual people in a PSHE lesson in February of 2018.

The panel agreed that each allegation amounted to “unacceptable professional conduct”.

In summary, the panel said: “Mr Dan Boulton is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

“Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Boulton shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach.

“This order takes effect from the date on which it is served on the teacher.

“Mr Boulton has a right of appeal to the King’s Bench Division of the High Court within 28 days from the date he is given notice of this order.”

You can read the full 16-page panel report here