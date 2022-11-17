Nantwich para-athlete Andy Small collects MBE honour

Nantwich para-athlete Andy Small has collected his MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle this week.

It was a proud moment for Andy, who was accompanied by his parents Steve and Jenny at Windsor yesterday (November 16) where he received the medal from King Charles III.

Andy, a Paralympic sprint and middle distance athlete who won Gold at Tokyo, was honoured for services to athletics in the New Year’s Honours 2022.

He said on social media: “I was honoured to receive my MBE from the King at Windsor Castle!

“Delighted to have been able to share this special occasion with my family.

“None of what I was able to accomplish or celebrate, in receiving my MBE yesterday, would have been possible without the dedicated support and guidance of my coach, Rick Hoskins, and my support team.

“Thanks Rick for all your help, advice and input over the years!”

His mum Jenny said: “It was such an amazing experience for the whole family to be able to share Andrew’s investiture in the wonderful setting of Windsor Castle on a beautiful sunny day.

“When we were told that the King himself would be performing the ceremony, for the first time since his accession, we were thrilled. It made the whole day incredibly special.

“While waiting for their ceremony, guests moved through a number of State Apartments, each one moving nearer to the King in the room that the ceremony was being performed in.

“Each room was ornate and there were some stunning oil paintings of various monarchs throughout the ages. It all felt very splendid and intensified the feeling that we were taking part in a very special occasion.

“When I saw my son having a conversation with the King, who then shook his hand, I felt so full of pride.

“I remembered the day when he’d been a premature baby, born at 1lb 6 with a 5% chance of survival and thought: “Wow! What an incredible journey.”

And his proud dad Steve added: “As we were approaching the King’s Room, my mind wandered briefly back to that incredible moment in the early hours of August the 30th 2021 U.K. time when there was an explosion of noise in our house as Andy powered over the finishing line in the men’s T33 100m to win the gold medal.

“Then, I had a fleeting memory of a group of family and friends, exhausted and elated, all huddled round the t,v. one hour later, taking in every second of the medal ceremony as Andy sang the National Anthem…. Then we uploaded our reaction video!!

“Then I was back to the present …I tried to take in as much as I could as I knew that the memory would always stay with me. The King was very welcoming and stepped off the dais to award Andy his M.B.E then they had a conversation. It was a moment of total honour and pride.”

Andy’s sister Jess was also present at the ceremony.

“Watching my brother’s MBE investiture at Windsor Castle was a wonderful experience that I will remember forever. It was a magical day.”

Small, a former South Cheshire College student, triumphed brilliantly in the T33 100m final in the summer of 2021.

He won bronze in the same event in Rio in 2016 as well as at the 2017 World Championships in London.

He went one better with a silver at the World Championships in Dubai in 2019.

Small, whose impairment is the result of nerve damage that affects him both neurologically and physically, started his para-athletics career in 2013.

The Stockport Harriers club athlete said he was inspired to take up the sport while watching the Paralympic Games in London in 2012.

(Images courtesy of the Small family)

