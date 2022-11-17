Thieves steal Poppy collection tin from church hall in Wistaston

Police have issued CCTV images after thieves broke in and stole a Poppy collection tin from a church hall in Wistaston.

Three men are believed to have gained entry to St Mary’s Church Hall on Church Lane.

A British Legion poppy collection tin containing donations was taken during the incident at around 1.55am on Saturday 5 November.

Officers are now issuing CCTV images of three men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police Constable Tim Clark said: “To take away funds destined for a charity is totally abhorrent and we are doing all we can to find those responsible to bring them to justice.

“A number of enquiries have been ongoing and as part of these we now have CCTV images of three men we believe may have crucial information.

“If you recognise the men, or the men themselves, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1407968 or call 101.