Acton concert raises thousands for Royal British Legion

A “The Proms Acton” fund-raising concert at St Mary’s Church in Acton has helped raise thousands of pounds for Royal British Legion, writes Jonathan White.

The outside of the church was bedecked with wood and crocheted poppies and poppy garlands.

The church inside was decorated with Union Jack bunting, a focal arrangement was suspended from the archway above the entrance to the chancel comprising of a large Union Jack and two massive poppies, made by Deana Emerton.

The concert featured Nantwich Concert Band, conducted by musical director Nick Birch, and talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

Nantwich Concert Band performed a range of music starting with God Save the King (National anthem) and also featuring a Phantom of the Opera medley, Nobody Does It Better (James Bond), Easy On Me (Adele), SPACEMAN (Sam Ryder, Eurovision), The Great Escape (movie) and Nimrod.

Jessica performed several solo songs and joined the Nantwich Concert Band to sing Jerusalem.

The evening culminated in a rousing rendition of Land of Hope and Glory sung by Jessica, draped in a Union Jack.

She then led the audience as they rose to their feet to sing whilst waving their Union Jack flags.

The song was so popular that, the audience called for two encores.

Drinks were served during the interval.

A representative’s from St Mary’s Acton, said: “The Remembrance Sunday Concert in aid of the Royal British Legion was a blockbuster success!

“Acton Church was transformed into the Albert Hall – and amazingly, every seat was taken. Indeed, late arrivers were perfectly willing to sit on a wooden chest!

“Stephan Davies pulled the evening together and utilised all the wonderful talent around him to create what turned out to be a show to remember.

“Nick Birch (conductor) led the Nantwich Concert Band and Jessica Thayer (soprano) melted hearts with her exquisite voice.

“The audience were on their feet waving their Union Jacks – and raised the roof with their rendition of ‘Land of Hope and Glory’!

“The Royal British Legion will receive a donation of £2,317.10. This is an amazing result – but then, the church was packed – not a seat left!”

Nantwich Concert Band and guests will perform a ‘Christmas Concert’ at Nantwich Civic Hall on Sunday December 18 (2:30pm).

Tickets = £7 (under 12s free). Payment on the door by card or cash. Admission includes a mince pie.

The bar will be open for refreshments.

Future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-Saturday 3rd December 2022 (7:30pm). Christmas Concert featuring The Funky Choir. Tickets are £10 and available from Stephan (01270 624135) or Joyce (01270 624158). Alternatively, why not collect yours with tea and cake at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ café every Sunday.

-‘Tea at the Tower’ café – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

-‘Tea at The Tower’ guided monthly walks. The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated. Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park. All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received. All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café. The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 4th December (later start at 1.45pm, short pre-Christmas walk through the Dorfold Hall estate before returning to the Christmas Tree Festival in the Church), Sunday 8th January 2023, and Sunday 5th February.