Belong Crewe appoints head of dementia and care quality

Dementia care provider Belong Crewe has named Caroline Baker as head of dementia and care quality.

It’s a new role aim at driving the not-for-profit organisation’s dementia strategy and advancing its track record for quality at the Brookhouse Drive care village.

Her career spans three decades and she has championed change to traditional approaches to dementia care.

In 2014, she won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Dementia Care Awards.

She said: “When I began my career as a Registered Mental Health Nurse, working in hospital wards, it was evident that this field of care desperately needed to change.

“Back then, it wasn’t a good outlook for people living with dementia, so I decided to make it my mission to prove that it’s possible for people to have an active and fulfilling life and continue contributing to society.”

Caroline developed a number of dementia care models whilst working as director of dementia care at Barchester Healthcare and Four Seasons Health Care.

Her work has been published in academic papers, and she is the author of an Amazon top-selling book “Developing Excellent Care for People Living with Dementia in Care Homes”.

Belong Chief Executive Martin Rix said: “Caroline is a natural fit for Belong and we are delighted to welcome her to the team.

“Her values, calibre and passion shine through and we believe she will help us remain at the forefront of providing quality services to our customers.”

Belong is set to open a new care village in Birkdale early in 2024.

It also follows the launch of the North West’s first care facility with an integrated children’s nursery, Belong Chester, which opened earlier this year.

Caroline added: “I am both delighted and excited to have joined Belong.

“Its model of care is really innovative and it is very apparent that colleagues are keen to further develop to ensure the best possible outcomes for all customers, whether they live in the village or the wider community.”